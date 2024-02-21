2024 free parking dates approved
Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024
During their meeting on Tuesday evening, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the days when there will be free parking on the Square in 2024.
There will be no charge to park in the metered parking spaces or parking lots with kiosks in and around the downtown Square on the following days:
- Good Friday – Friday, March 29
- Memorial Day ‐ Monday, May 27
- Juneteenth ‐ Wednesday, June 19
- Independence Day ‐ Thursday, July 4
- Labor Day ‐ Monday, Sept. 2
- Columbus Day ‐ Monday, Oct. 14
- Veterans Day ‐ Monday, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving Day ‐ Thursday, Nov. 28
- Christmas Day ‐ Wednesday, Dec. 25
- New Year’s Day ‐ Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025