2024 free parking dates approved Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

During their meeting on Tuesday evening, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the days when there will be free parking on the Square in 2024.

There will be no charge to park in the metered parking spaces or parking lots with kiosks in and around the downtown Square on the following days:

Good Friday – Friday, March 29

Memorial Day ‐ Monday, May 27

Juneteenth ‐ Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day ‐ Thursday, July 4

Labor Day ‐ Monday, Sept. 2

Columbus Day ‐ Monday, Oct. 14

Veterans Day ‐ Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day ‐ Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas Day ‐ Wednesday, Dec. 25

New Year’s Day ‐ Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025