Cofield’s Corner

Published 7:35 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Staff Report

By John Cofield

In 1980 Hollywood came to call on Oxford once again for the filming of a William Faulkner story, “Barn Burning.” 

Tommy Lee Jones was in the movie, as was Jimmy Faulkner, William’s nephew, seen riding in this great Deborah Freeland photograph. 

The old barn they burned was on Kaye Bryant’s land. Kaye remembers it was a bitterly cold night and Jimmy Faulkner came riding through his scene with ease. 

