Cofield’s Corner Published 7:35 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

1 of 2

By John Cofield

In 1980 Hollywood came to call on Oxford once again for the filming of a William Faulkner story, “Barn Burning.”

Tommy Lee Jones was in the movie, as was Jimmy Faulkner, William’s nephew, seen riding in this great Deborah Freeland photograph.

Email newsletter signup

The old barn they burned was on Kaye Bryant’s land. Kaye remembers it was a bitterly cold night and Jimmy Faulkner came riding through his scene with ease.