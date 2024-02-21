OHS tennis beats Grenada in home match

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Staff Report

By Bruce Newman
Contributor

Oxford defeated Grenada 6-1 in a home tennis match Monday. The Chargers’ Kaitlyn Urbanek led the way for Oxford, defeating Grenada’s Zoe Beane 6-0, 6-0 in girls singles.

In girls doubles, Allie Harris Flowers and Lotte Luber beat Mary Grace Klinck and Mary Pinson Jackson 6-4, 6-0. Lainey Schuesselin and Anna Prescott Smith defeated Shanvi Kher and Leah Briscoe 6-0, 6-3.

In boys doubles Andrew Koestler and Hayes Huggins beat Greyson Patton and Jack Leslie 6-0, 6-1.

Leland Koestler and Ben Campbell won over Seth Dorroh and Cooper Howell 6-0, 6-1. In mixed doubles Mary Margaret Shipman and Sam Shipman teamed up to win over Michael Cavanaugh and Emily Finkley 6-1, 6-0.

Grenada’s Luke Westmoreland beat Oxford’s Sutherland Smith in boys singles by the score of 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

The Chargers’ next match is Friday at New Albany.

 

