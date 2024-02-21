Oxford unable to pursue legislation for Cedar Oaks

The city of Oxford will not pursue the change in Local and Private legislation considered at last night’s Board of Alderman meeting regarding the future of the Cedar Oaks Mansion, announced Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill this morning.

According to Tannehill, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the City Clerk received an email from Shane Barnett, chairman of the House Local and Private Committee, announcing that the committee would only be considering resolutions for local and private legislation that had passed from the local entities with a unanimous vote.

Barnett also noted that the new deadline for submission of such legislation would now be March 22.

The vote on local and private legislation Tuesday night was not unanimous. Three aldermen voted in favor of the resolution, while three voted against it. Tannehill broke the tie in favor of approving seeking the legislation. Alderman Mark Huelse was not present at the meeting.

“I look forward to community discussions regarding how Cedar Oaks can be more sustainable, in the best interests of all the citizens of Oxford,” Tannehill said Wednesday.