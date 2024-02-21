Property Transfers Published 7:15 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Property transfers between Feb. 12 – 16, 2024, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Ronald Mau and Taryn Cooper to John McClendon and Oscar Contreras, Unit 14 of Tuscan Hills Condominiums.

Taylor Fincher to Dadlani Rental Properties, LLC, Unit E33 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Markeshi Joiner to Markeshi Lee, East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Zachary Linnell to Zachary and Josue Linnell, Lots 57 and 58, Edgewood Subdivision.

Stephen and Jacqueline Jones to Michael Flanagan and Cady Ujvari, Lot 42, Briarwood Subdivision.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Hugh and Adrienne Overmyer, Lot 60 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Taurus Property Holdings, LLC and Willia Kimbrell to Jeffrey and Molly Fleischli, Unit N1, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Frank and Jeanette Vaughn to David and Frances Woodard, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Bridget Harris to Bridget and Brent Harris, Unit 5305 of The Mark Condominiums.

Brent and Melanie Toland to 510 Jefferson Trust, A fraction of Lot 88, Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Brandon McCord to Stout Rentals, LLC, A parcel in Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Alexander and Lawana McLennan to Trentice Imbler, Unit 9 of 1829 Jackson East Condominiums.

Paul Puccioni to Paul Puccioni and Michelle Purvis, Unit 4301, Fairmont Condominiums, Building 4 of Fairmont, Lot 1 of The Grove at Grand Oaks.

Willis and Nelda Gardner to Matthew Johnson, Southwest and Northwest Quarters of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 1 West.

Mose Wilson et al. to Helean Davis and Alice Samuels, Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Magnolia Tree Properties, LLC to Howard and Katherine Johnson, Unit K5, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Steeplechase, LLC to Christopher and Mary Pace, Lot 18, Steeplechase Subdivision.

DV Homes, LLC to Hunter and Meghan Turner, Lot 21, Mayfield Subdivision.

Thomas Sharpe to Walker & Walker Enterprises, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 16 and Northwest Quarter of Section 15, all in Township 8 South, Rane 3 West.

Charles and Jessica Woodard to Bryce Baas and Sydney Ladd, Lot 7 of Taylor-Greene Subdivision.

Gregory and Melinda Wyrosdick to JHJ Properties, LLC, Unit 112 of Orleans Oaks Condominiums.

Rickey and Tracey Box, and Sandra Box Smith, to Clarence and Cleo Ann Hoing, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 1 West.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Alexander and Lawana McLennan, Lot 30 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Hunter and Amanda Moorhead to Paula Calhoon and John Lowery, Lot 12 of Tatum Subdivision.

Harold and Carole Haney to Robert Abraham, Jr., Part of Lots 124 and 133 in Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Georgia Russell to John and Sheila Wilbanks, Unit 304 of Fieldstone Farms Subdivision.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Eric and Dianne Wade, Lot 45 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Grand Oaks Village, LLC to Exchange Accommodation, LLC, Unit 13 of Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Sheelagh Burton, Unit 217, The Crossing at Oxford Commons, Cottage Condominiums.

Highway 30 Development, LLC to Greco, LLC, A fraction of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Miss MagCat, LLC, Unit 233, The Crossing at Oxford Commons, Cottage Condominiums 2.

Addy Properties, LLC to JWM Development, LLC, A fraction of Oxford Lots 149 and 207, in the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.