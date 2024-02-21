Reynolds elected in Water Valley Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

New Mayor was State Rep. 44 years

By Alyssa Schnugg

Senior reporter

Former State Representative Thomas “Tommy” Reynolds won a mayoral special election Tuesday, Feb. 13, in Water Valley with 599 votes, according to unofficial results.

Other candidates were Ron M. Hart with 183 votes, and Terry L. Rockette with 64.

Reynolds will finish the term of Donald Gray, who resigned as mayor when he was elected Chancery Clerk in Yalobusha County in November.

Reynolds represented House District 33 from 1980 to 2023 while operating a law firm in Charleston.

Reynolds said he wants to improve schools, create jobs, invest in infrastructure, provide better parks and activities for children and more.

In Mississippi, municipal officials run again in May of 2025. Reynolds has indicated he will be on the ballot for mayor in that election.