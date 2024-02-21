Saxophonist Kirk Whalum set to perform at Gertrude Ford Center on Tuesday

Published 11:52 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Staff Report

Acclaimed saxophonist Kirk Whalum is set to perform for the University of Mississippi's annual Black History Month Concert on Feb. 27 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. (Submitted)

Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum is coming to the University of Mississippi next week as part of Black History Month events

The Memphis jazz and gospel performer is the guest artist for the annual BHM concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

The UM Mississippians Jazz Ensemble, Gospel Choir and the Ole Miss African Drum and Dance Ensemble will also perform during the show.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Whalum will give a free workshop on the same day from 12:15 to 1 p.m. in the Nutt Auditorium.

