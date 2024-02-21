Spring Lecture Series to feature ‘The Family Plot’ host Published 6:50 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Lafayette County Master Gardeners are hosting their Spring Lecture Series at the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library.

The dates for the series will be March 7, April 4 and May 2. The lectures will be held at noon in the auditorium of the library. They are free and open to the public.

The March speaker is Dr. Christopher Cooper, county director and master gardener coordinator with the UT-TSU Shelby County Extension Service. He hosts the series “The Family Plot: Gardening in the Mid-South” on the PBS channel at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The title of his presentation is “Nine Sustainability Principles.” These nine principles will assist residents and neighborhood associations with practices they can apply in their yards and common spaces to create healthier living spaces and communities.

The goal of the presentation is to help homeowners achieve a landscape that reflects their values, desires and needs while ensuring the protection of invaluable waterways.

A native of Jackson, Cooper can be found out and about in Shelby County conducting educational programs addressing issues that affect urban and home horticulture.

Cooper has a bachelor of science degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge and a master of science and Ph.D. in plant physiology from Alabama A&M University.

Email questions to lcmga38@gmail.com.