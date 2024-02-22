Memorial service set for couple who perished in Abbeville fire Published 3:58 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

A memorial service will be held Sunday for the Abbeville couple who died earlier this week when their home caught on fire.

The service for Rickey and Cathy Wray will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Apostolic Sanctuary of Praise Church at 786 Highway 7 North in Abbeville.

The couple was married for more than 51 years and had three children and eight grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

Read the complete obituary on L Hodges Funeral Service’s website.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by their children to help with the funeral expenses.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Lafayette County fire department and sheriff’s department are investigating the cause of the fire; however, Sheriff Joey East said no foul play is expected.