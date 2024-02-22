Ole Miss falls in home opener against Arkansas State Published 3:10 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Jeff Roberson

Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss hosted Arkansas State for its 2024 baseball home opener Wednesday, with the visiting Red Wolves winning the game 4-2.

Arkansas State was able to take an early 2-0 lead and maintained an advantage on the scoreboard throughout the contest.

Rebel right-hander Mason Morris got his first collegiate start and allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in three innings.

The Red Wolves picked up a run in each of the first two innings. Wil French led off the game with a first-pitch single to center field and later scored on a fielder’s choice by Brandon Hager. In the second, Austen Jaslove sent one out of the ballpark to left, and ASU was up 2-0 following his solo home run.

Morris made quick work of three batters in the third inning, and Wes Mendes came in to start the fourth on the mound for the Rebels. The left-hander pitched two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. In the sixth, Brayden Jones took over for Mendes and pitched three innings. The right-hander allowed no runs and only two hits, with a walk and two strikeouts.

Veteran right-hander Mason Nichols pitched the final inning with a hit, a strikeout, and a walk.

Trailing 4-0, Ole Miss scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Luke Hill walked and later scored on a Jackson Ross single to center field. The Rebels also added a solo home run in the eighth inning when Judd Utermark launched one off ASU reliever Max Charlton over the wall in left-center.

Rebel starter Morris (0-1) got the loss, while the second of seven ASU pitchers, Coby Greiner (2-0), picked up the win. Arkansas State (5-0) had 10 hits to five for the Rebels (2-3).

Ole Miss hosts High Point University for three games this weekend. First pitch times are Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.