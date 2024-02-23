FNB Oxford Bank announces key employee appointments Published 4:46 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

FNB Oxford Bank has made two new key appointments: Charly McClatchy as vice president, finance, and Raymond Hawkins, senior vice president, head of operations.

Charly McClatchy began his tenure as vice president, finance, in September 2023. Originally from Holly Springs, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy from the University of Mississippi and earned his CPA designation in 2009.

McClatchy completed his studies at the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and has worked with community banks since 2010.

“I am so grateful to be a part of this organization,” said McClatchy. “I have been welcomed with open arms by everyone. There are so many talented people at FNB, and I enjoy sharing my knowledge and experiences as well as learning about the many facets of community banking from them.”

In November 2023, Raymond Hawkins joined FNB as senior vice president, head of operations. With more than 18 years in community banking, Hawkins is experienced in all areas of banking operations.

In the community, Hawkins currently serves on the board of the Water Valley Chamber of Commerce. He previously served as president in 2020-21.

In addition, Hawkins is an active board member of the Rotary Club of Water Valley and is currently serving as assistant district governor for Rotary International District 6800. Hawkins attended Northwest Community College and the University of Mississippi and graduated from The Mississippi School of Banking.

“Banking is an ever growing and changing industry,” Hawkins said. “A banker’s success lies in [his or her] ability to understand and meet the diverse financial needs of our community and customers, and we do that well here at FNB Oxford.”

In addition to these recent appointments, FNB announced the promotions of Ross McCraw Welch, senior vice president, controller, and Melanie Thompson, senior vice president, human resources and marketing.

Welch joined FNB in 2017, while Thompson celebrates her 11-year anniversary this year.

“FNB is pleased to recognize and celebrate Ross and Melanie,” said President/CEO John Barrett. “Over the course of their tenures, they are to be credited for their strong leadership and many valuable contributions to our organization.

“Also, we are delighted to add Charly and Raymond to our seasoned staff of leaders. Both Charly and Raymond come to us with community banking backgrounds and bring a great depth of knowledge and experience to FNB.

“With these recent promotions and key appointments, FNB will continue to successfully advance our growing operations in North Mississippi.”

FNB Oxford Bank, originally founded as First National Bank of Oxford in 1910, is headquartered on the historic Square. As an independent community bank, FNB has assets of approximately $800 million and serves its customers in six locations in North Mississippi, including branches in Oxford, Tupelo and Water Valley. For more information, visit FNBOxford.com.