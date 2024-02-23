Paragon Bank’s event shows how to spend wisely Published 12:58 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The Oxford Paragon Bank location sponsored its first Reality Fair at The Oxford Boys & Girls Club.

Each member was given $3,000 to use for their monthly needs of housing, groceries, health insurance, cell phone, insurance, clothing and personal entertainment.

Members visited each table with the intent to budget wisely. Those with funds remaining were awarded a Payday candy bar, while others received a Butterfinger candy bar.