State’s mayors unite in annual regional food drive Published 12:46 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Extra Table has launched the North Mississippi March of the Mayors, a regional food drive sponsored by Atmos.

March of the Mayors is a statewide canned food drive driven by the mayors of cities across Mississippi. Each city will collect a particular food item during the month of February . Collection ends on March 1. The cities will gather all items and bring them to their regional food-box packing party.

Participating cites in North Mississippi focus on the following items:

Baldwyn : Canned Fruit

Caledonia : One-pound bag of rice

Columbus : Canned soup

Oxford : Canned Green Beans

Starkville : Peanut Butte

Tupelo : Canned Tuna

West Point : One-pound bag d ried b eans

Oxford will collect items at Oxford Fire Station 1, 399 McElroy Dr., and Oxford Fire Station 3, 139 Hwy 7 South. In other participating cities, items can be dropped off at City Hall.

On March 5 , Extra Table will host “Mississippi’s Largest Food-Box Packing Party” in the North Mississippi region to meld together the collections of participating cities at the Tupelo Furniture Market, 1879 Coley Rd., Building 6-3, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The first 100 volunteers to show up to box food items that will be picked up by local food pantries that day will receive a free T-shirt.

Extra Table, a statewide foodbank founded in 2009 by well-known restaurateur Robert St. John, is making a difference in the lives of Mississippians by fundraising to stock up 62 food pantry and soup kitchen partners across the state with wholesome, nutritious food every month, at no cost to the food pantries and soup kitchens.