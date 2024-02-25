Making History!

Published 6:54 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

By Staff Report

By M. Ben Williams

Oxford’s own Charles Reagan Wilson, UM professor emeritus of history and Southern studies, received the Mississippi Historical Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Wilson – who served Ole Miss as professor of Southern Studies (1981-2014) and director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture (1998-2007) – authored numerous published books, including “Judgment and Grace in Dixie: Southern Faiths from Faulkner to Elvis” (1995) and “The Southern Way of Life” (2023), and co-edited the “Encyclopedia of Southern Culture” (1989).

