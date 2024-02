Auto burglary suspect, 18, turns himself in to OPD Published 12:22 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

On Feb. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report from a victim who said their vehicle had been broken into around the Square.

After the investigation, a warrant for auto burglary was issued for LaDainian Thomas, 18, of Potts Camp.

Thomas turned himself in to the Lafayette County Detention Center on Feb. 23. He was given a bond of $5,000 by the Municipal Court judge.