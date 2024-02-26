Gusty winds possible Tuesday, Wednesday with incoming cold front Published 12:22 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Unseasonably warm weather will continue across the Mid-South through Tuesday; however, cooler temps will make a short return mid-week.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday will be cloudy with the high temperature possibly hitting 78 degrees.

Winds are expected to start picking up tonight as a cold front makes its way to north Mississippi.

The high for Tuesday could reach 82 degrees with the low expected around 52 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday night.

Winds are expected to pick up after midnight Tuesday with gusts of 35 mph possible.

The rain should move into the area Wednesday morning before noon, drastically dropping the temperatures down to a high of 48 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The low Wednesday night is expected to be around 33 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 52.

More rain is possible Thursday night after 7 p.m. The low is expected to be 37 degrees.

Rain should continue on Friday before 1 p.m. and then skies should begin to clear up. The high is forecast to be 59 degrees with a low around 47 degrees.

The weekend will see warmer temperatures with a high of 68 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday. There is currently a 20-30 percent chance of rain on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.