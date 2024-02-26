LCSD: Water Valley DUI felon charged with another DUI Published 6:17 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

On Feb. 22, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a call about a careless driver. The caller was behind the car in question and informed dispatch of the location and description of the vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area and found a vehicle on the side of Hwy. 6, with the caller parked behind the vehicle.

Deputies spoke with the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Tony Maurice Parker, 63, of Water Valley.

After deputies determined Parker was under the influence, he was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Deputies were able to confirm Parker as a convicted felon for DUI and was on probation out of Grenada County with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Parker was charged with DUI 4th or greater, given a bond of $15,000 by a Justice Court judge and placed on hold for MDOC.