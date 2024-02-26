Nails & Cocktails Salon offering dip nails, pedicures and more Published 9:00 am Monday, February 26, 2024

1 of 8

Aaron Weis and Kimmee Nguyen know a thing or two about running a successful nail salon and have brought their award-winning experience to Oxford.

The two owned Belle’s Nail Bar in Starkville, which won a slew of awards, including Best Nail Salon – six times, two consecutive Best Customer Service awards, Best Spa, Best Facials and Best Business of the Year from the 2020 People’s Choice of Starkville, awarded by the Starkville Daily News.

Nguyen also won Woman of the Year twice.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s very honoring,” she said last week from her new salon, Nails and Cocktails, located at 108 Merchants Drive. The salon opened just over a week ago.

After running Belle’s for eight years, the two decided to make the move to Oxford.

Not only because it’s a college town with great potential for clientele, but also because of the Oxford School District.

“We heard the school system was great, and my children are my number one priority,” she said. “And we also wanted to branch out and bring this big-city vibe to Oxford.”

Walking into Nails and Cocktails, it’s not hard to feel that big-city vibe. From chandeliers hanging down to pink neon lights and a pink, white and black color scheme, the salon feels fancy and smells fancy, thanks to a state-of-the-art commercial-grade ventilation system.

But while the salon looks and smells great, Nguyen said its professional and friendly customer service is what she hopes keeps customers coming back.

“Anyone can learn to do nails,” she said. “But if a salon doesn’t have great customer service, you don’t want to be there or go back. So that is our main focus.”

Nails and Cocktails is best known for its dip and gel polish manicures; however, it also offers acrylics

Along with manicures, they offer full-service pedicures, waxing, facials and more.

“For our pedicures, we do the scrub and hot stone massage,” she said. “So our customers get that luxury feel. We want them to feel like the queens that they are.”

The salon also offers a one-week, no-worry guarantee. If you break a nail within a week, they will fix it at no additional cost.

Weiss and Nguyen also pride themselves on having a diverse group of technicians.

“We want all our customers to feel comfortable,” Nguyen said.

Booking an appointment can be done online, where customers can see what appointments are available in real-time and reserve the time they like. They do accept walk-ins, but customers with appointments are given priority.

While the name of the salon suggests there could be some cocktails on hand, currently, the salon is offering Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite and water until legalities can be worked out.

N&C Salon is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Visit them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for more information, or call 662-638-3125.