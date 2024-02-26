OHS 2023 grad accepts engineering internship Published 11:53 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Michael Brayden Cage, a 2023 graduate at Oxford High School has accepted a summer engineering internship with Ultium Cells, a collaboration partner with LG Energy Solution and General Motors in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

This internship will provide Cage with a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the field of engineering and be part of cutting-edge projects related to battery technology and electric vehicles.

Michael is currently enrolled at Northwest Mississippi Community College at the Oxford Campus and the University of Mississippi and is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Cage said he attributes this opportunity and accomplishments to these beloved educators Monica Grenell (Bolivar County Head Start), Nannette Williams (Hayes Cooper Center), and Mr. Charles Sabatier (Oxford High School).

He is the son of Michael Cage Sr. and Barbara Price-Cage and the grandson of Myrt and Vernetta Price and Ruthie Cage.