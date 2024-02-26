OPD: Two charged in December storage unit theft

Published 12:16 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

By Staff Report

On Dec. 15, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took a burglary report from a storage unit off of Anderson Road.

In late December and early January, investigators were contacted by the Southaven Police Department and the Memphis Police Department with information on suspects.

At the completion of the investigation, the Oxford Police Department made the following arrests:

  • Joe Moore, 55, of Southaven, for Conspiracy to Commit Burglary. He was released on his own recognizance, but a hold was placed by the US Federal Probation Services.
  • Samuel Martin, 31, of Memphis, for Commercial Burglary. He was given a bond of $5,000 by the Municipal Court judge.

