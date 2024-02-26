Oxford man charged with burglary, ‘felony malicious mischief’

Published 12:30 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

By Staff Report

Maurice Wooten

On Feb. 7, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 1400 block of North Lamar for a burglary that had already occurred.

Investigators were able to determine that the suspect was Maurice Wooten, 25, of Oxford. A warrant for burglary was issued for his arrest.

During the course of the investigation, investigators observed Wooten doing damage to another business in the area. Another warrant for felony malicious mischief was issued as well.

Wooten was arrested on Feb. 15 by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department and subsequently transported back to Oxford. He was given a bond of $13,000 by the Municipal Court judge.

