Tallahatchie, Batesville, Oxford police work together to solve burglaries Published 2:27 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Since early January the Enid and Teasdale area of Tallahatchie County have been the target of property crimes mainly involving auto burglaries.

During the course of the investigation the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office worked with several outside agencies and increased patrol in the area in an attempt to deter any more burglaries.

On Feb. 22, the TCSO was dispatched to the 1500 block of Johnson Drive in reference to a juvenile taking her aunt’s vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen and a BOLO was entered on the juvenile.

That night and into the early morning, the occupants of the vehicle committed approximately 12 auto burglaries in Batesville stealing firearms and other valuables.

On Feb. 23, the Oxford Police Department responded to a condo complex in the 800 block of College Hill Road for a suspicious vehicle with people sleeping in the car. When the initial officer arrived on scene it matched the stolen vehicle BOLO from Tallahatchie County.

While removing four juvenile occupants from the vehicle, the driver, Willie Earl Porter Jr., 18, of Batesville, began reaching for a pistol in his lap. Officers gave commands to put his hands up but he refused.

Porter then grabbed the officer’s gun but other officers on scene were able to gain control of Porter and get him in custody without further incident.

Porter is charged with Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Receiving Stolen Property.

He was given a bond of $190,000 by the Municipal Judge. He also faces seven counts of auto burglary, motor vehicle theft and grand larceny from TCSO.

The Batesville Police Department also has multiple charges pending against Porter.

Two juveniles are being processed in youth court for their involvement in the offenses that occurred in Tallahatchie County. The youth who allegedly took her aunt’s vehicle has previously been charged as an adult in other crimes in Tallahatchie County and has been charged with the taking of that vehicle.

“This was a great collaborative effort between departments. It takes working with other agencies to be able to do our job as law enforcement officers. I am very grateful for everyone who was involved and assisted Tallahatchie County in this case,” said TCSO Sheriff Jimmy Fly.