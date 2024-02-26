Theatrical collaboration: Arts Council, Princeton James set to thrill with Murder Mystery Brunch Published 12:07 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

From YAC



In a fusion of artistic excellence and community celebration, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Princeton James Productions announce a partnership with acclaimed alumnus Princeton James for an “unforgettable” event during the upcoming reunion weekend.

Mark your calendars for March 2, as Princeton James’ esteemed theater company takes center stage to present a captivating “Murder Mystery Brunch.” This eagerly anticipated collaboration promises to infuse Oxford with an air of suspense and intrigue, offering attendees an immersive theatrical experience like no other.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, known for its commitment to promoting cultural enrichment and artistic diversity, is “thrilled to partner with Princeton James and his theater company for this special occasion.”

The Murder Mystery Brunch event promises to transport attendees into a world of suspense and intrigue, where every twist and turn keeps them on the edge of their seats. Against the backdrop of delectable brunch fare, guests will become amateur sleuths, unraveling clues and solving the ultimate whodunit.

Princeton James is a native of Coldwater who has always been intrigued by the creative process. He appeared in his first commercial at age 10. He explored music and singing, appearing on recordings for numerous independent artists including Gary Jenkins of the multi-platinum R&B group Silk.

As an actor, James has appeared in both theater and film, including productions at the Atlanta Theatre Festival. He has written three plays with his play “The Royal Family” becoming the first independently produced play by an African American playwright at the University of Mississippi. He produces the Soulful Murder Mystery events as a way to engage audiences. James graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in accounting

“This collaboration represents the essence of what the arts council stands for – bringing people together through the transformative power of the arts,” said Wayne Andrews, director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

“We are thrilled to partner with Princeton James and his theater company to create an immersive experience that will leave a lasting impact on our community. Attendees can expect an unforgettable morning filled with laughter, suspense, and camaraderie as they join forces to unravel the mystery.”

Tickets for the Murder Mystery Brunch event are limited and can be purchased online at www.oxfordarts.com.