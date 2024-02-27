Metro Narcotics Unit roundup nets 47 drug, felony arrests Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University Police Department and other agencies, conducted a roundup last week that resulted in 47 arrests.

Assisting local agencies were the Mississippi Attorney General Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, Panola County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Tupelo Police Department.

The roundup was conducted last Wednesday through Friday.

The Metro Narcotics Unit, along with the listed above agencies, served 47 arrest warrants for people who had allegedly committed drug violations and other felony crimes in Lafayette County.

During the course of these arrests, agencies seized $23,000, five guns, 2 ounces of crack cocaine, 613 grams of marijuana, 17 THC cartroges, 14 bottles of Promethazine syrup and 25 doses of Fentanyl.

Most of these warrants are the direct result of the ongoing investigative efforts of the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit that is dedicated to tackling the issues of illegal narcotics in and around Lafayette County.

The following people were arrested:

Scott Norphlet– Sale of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Porsha Wilson– Sale of Schedule II 3 counts (Fentanyl)

Curry Bibbs – Sale of Schedule II 2cts (Ecstasy)

Jesse Dean – Possession Schedule II W/Intent (Fentanyl), sale of Schedule II 2cts (Fentanyl)

Landon Mills – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Lajayvesus Lewis – Sale of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

William Hopper – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine) & Child Abuse

Shandon Coleman – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) Sell of Stolen Firearm

Laurie Branch – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Psilocybin)

Shannon Taylor – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Irvinta Young – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 4 cts (Crack) & Possession of Schedule II controlled substance W/Intent while in possession of Firearm

Rayburn Brassell – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 4cts (Cocaine)

Willis Sisk – Sale of Stolen Firearm

Danny Pettit – Sale and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Reid James – Sale of Schedule I Controlled Substance 2cts (LSD & MDMA)

Tearra White – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Vivian Courser – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Javon Scruggs– Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 5cts (Fentanyl)

Semadja Willingham- Conspiracy to sell a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Pamela Blankenship– Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Sandra Bonner – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Morphine)

Garrett Pourch– Sale of Schedule I Controlled Substance 2cts (THC & Psilocybin) Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent 2cts (Marijuana & THC)

Jackson Wright- Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Cocaine)

Dominic Busalachi– Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 3cts (Adderall)

John Leech- Sale of Schedule I Controlled Substance 3cts (THC)

Dalton Patterson – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Hailey Sullivan- Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Ian Hatten – Sale of Schedule I Controlled Substance 2cts (THC) Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (THC)

Matthew Crump – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Jireginald Hervey – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Alana McCammon- Sale of Schedule II of Controlled Substance 2cts, Trafficking 1ct, and Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Fentanyl)

Jeffery Welch- Sale of Schedule II of Controlled Substance 2cts (Fentanyl)

Keegan Starks- Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 3cts (Fentanyl)

Mattavious Crump- Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Jertavious Washington- Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (Marijuana)

Desmond Frierson – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Angelica Lewis – Conspiracy to Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Markeeya Judson – Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon

Randall Sprayberry – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Corey Reid – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Michael Creswell – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Omar Almuntasser – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (THC)

Daniel Harris – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Victoria Churchill – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Derius Perry – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Fentanyl)

Waltrikk Williams II – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance W/Intent (Marijuana)

Deriguez Rogers – Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) Aggravated Assault on Officer, and Felony Fleeing

These people still have outstanding warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these people you can call Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Office 662-236-3900 or Crime Stoppers 662-234-8799 and remain anonymous.