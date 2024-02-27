Plato’s Closet now open for buying gently-used clothes; sales to start soon Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Spring is around the corner and it’s a good time to start your spring cleaning by clearing out those overstuffed clothes closets by selling your gently used clothing to Plato’s Closet.

And in just a few more weeks, the new store in Oxford will be open for folks to buy some new-to-them clothes.

The Plato’s Closet of Oxford is one of several that owner/operator Kelli Wilson and her partners, Steve May and David Onstead plan to open. She picked Oxford as the first area for personal reasons.

“My daughter went to school here (at the University of Mississippi) and my son is currently there, and I just felt like Oxford was screaming for this type of business,” Wilson said.

Plato’s Closet is currently open for buying clothes only. Once the store is fully stocked, then it will be open for customers to purchase clothes.

“We buy name-brand, pre-owned, softly-worn clothes,” Wilson said. “It could be a dress you wore once to a party but didn’t like. It’s a resale shop. But it’s not a consignment store. We pay cash on the spot for the clothes we buy.”

The store will buy clothes from the current style that are in great condition, from all seasons during the year. They also buy gently used shoes, handbags and accessories for guys and girls. The target customers are teens through people in their late 20s or early 30s.

The store’s computer system prices the clothes and the employees make an offer to the person selling. If the customer accepts the offer there are paid on the spot.

“We aren’t just pricing things randomly; it’s all done through our computer system that knows what the market is,” Wilson said. “We also authenticate name brands. We cannot buy fakes.”

Wilson said it generally takes six to eight weeks to purchase enough stock before they can begin selling clothes to the public.

Plato’s Closet is located at 2305 W. Jackson Avenue Suite 205. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow them on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram for updates.