Dallas completes advanced fire course

Published 7:30 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Staff Report

Dallas

Firefighter Carsen Dallas of the Oxford Fire Department graduated Class 207 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson on Feb. 22. 

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics. 

The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7. 

Email newsletter signup

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. 

More News

OHS junior named North MS Youth of the Year

Leap Year gives extra day in 2024

Conference Center revenue $850K in ‘23

Nash is finalist for National Coach of the Year

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What will you do with Leap Day, Feb 29?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...