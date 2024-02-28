Dallas completes advanced fire course Published 7:30 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Firefighter Carsen Dallas of the Oxford Fire Department graduated Class 207 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson on Feb. 22.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics.

The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department.