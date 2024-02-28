Inaugural ‘Casey Jones Blues Fest’ slated for March 23 Published 9:42 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

On Saturday, March 23, the Water Valley Main Street Association will hold its first Casey Jones Blues Festival.

This free daytime event will occur throughout the downtown area in the heart of Water Valley, with live music at the Solero Stage, located on Main Street near the historic Casey Jones Railroad Museum – whose namesake is the subject of a number of classic blues songs.

There is also a Blues Trail marker in front of the old depot and museum, honoring the legendary railroad engineer.

The music line-up consists of accomplished Mississippi artists, including Effie Burt, The Harrell Brothers, Libby Rae Watson, Garry Burnside, and headliner, 2024 Grammy Awards nominee Mr. Sipp, who was nominated in the “Best Traditional Blues Album” category.

Kicking off at 11 a.m. with the Water Valley High School band, which will present a piece prepared just for the occasion, the live music will run throughout the afternoon, finishing with Mr. Sipp’s set from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Scheduled events include a 5K Run/Walk starting at 8 a.m., with the option for discounted pre-registration currently open.

Also, the “Rally at the Rails” car show will be held at Shuffield Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free, although donations are accepted and will go toward the railroad museum revitalization efforts.

Attractions also include a cornhole tournament starting at 11:30 a.m. at Courthouse Commons, and a Kid’s Zone, which will have inflatables, pony rides, face painting and a glitter bar.

Food trucks, vendors of arts and crafts, and various homemade and handmade items will also be on hand, and local businesses in the area – including a number of new restaurants, retailers and galleries – will hold hours.

The official festival kick-off will be on Friday, March 22, at the “Water Valley Wine Down,” a unique wine-tasting and shopping experience, which also encourages registering early for discounted ticket prices.

For more information visit mainstreetwatervalley.org.