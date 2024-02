Man, 50, arrested for aggravated assault Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

On Feb. 20, 2024, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 200th block of Pegues Road for an assault.

After investigation, Abdue Jones, 50, of Oxford was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

Jones was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $100,000 bond.