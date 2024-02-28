Nash is finalist for National Coach of the Year Published 6:48 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Awards banquet set for June 26 in Bismarck, N.D.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association announced last week the advancement of Louis Nash from Oxford High School as a finalist for the 2024 National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in the sport of tennis.

Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center in Bismarck, N.D., on June 26.

The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in 19 recognized sports categories.

Nash was nominated for this national honor by the state’s high school coaches’ association. This selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage.

The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches’ association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.