Northwest Hall of Fame inducts locals Published 12:02 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Three Lafayette, one Oxford graduate inducted in group of 16

Sixteen Northwest Mississippi Community College students have been inducted into the 2023-24 Hall of Fame, the highest honor a student can achieve at the college.

The selection of students named to the Hall of Fame is based on their academic accomplishments and involvement in student life at Northwest. Hall of Fame nominations are submitted by Northwest instructors and voted on by a committee. This year’s honorees were recognized at the Jan. 11 Board of Trustees meeting on the Senatobia campus.

Layla Hill of Water Valley graduated from Lafayette High School and is a member of the Northwest Entertainers, Singers, and Chorale while serving as a Northwest Pathfinder. She is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Baptist Student Union, and student representative for the Student Services Council Committee.

She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a goal to work at Regional One Trauma Center and use her degree in a mission field to help people receive health care in poverty-stricken areas.

Jasmine Manning of Oxford is a graduate of Lafayette High School studying music education. She is drum major for the Northwest Ranger Marching Band and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Northwest Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, Northwest Entertainers, Northwest Singers, Woodwind Ensemble, and the Baptist Student Union.

Her career goal is to become a choir teacher and an assistant band director.

Dorian Pomerlee of Water Valley graduated from Lafayette High School and is currently studying nursing. She is a member of Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Student Nurses Association, Baptist Student Union, Wesley Foundation, Faith and Fellowship, and is a Northwest Pathfinder.

After graduating from Northwest in May, her plan is to enroll in the RN-MSN program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing in Jackson. Her ultimate goal is to be director of a nursing school or program.

Rush Harmon of Oxford graduated from Oxford High School and is studying the general college pathway. He has earned his technical certificate and Associate of Applied Science in surgical technology. During his time at Northwest, he was voted Mr. NWCC and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Honors Institute, and Surgical Technology Club.

He plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi to complete his bachelor’s degree. While attending the surgical technology program, he realized he wanted to challenge himself and go further with his education. His career goal is to become a physician’s assistant.