Oxford man arrested with fraudulent check charge

Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Staff Report

Sims

On Feb. 12, 2024, the Oxford Police Department responded to a call in reference to a fraudulent check at a business in the 2400 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

After investigation, Corey O’Neal Sims, 26, of Oxford was arrested for False Pretense.

Sims was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $75,000 bond that was revoked due to being out on a previous felony bond.

