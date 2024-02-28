Oxford man arrested with fraudulent check charge Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

On Feb. 12, 2024, the Oxford Police Department responded to a call in reference to a fraudulent check at a business in the 2400 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

After investigation, Corey O’Neal Sims, 26, of Oxford was arrested for False Pretense.

Sims was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $75,000 bond that was revoked due to being out on a previous felony bond.