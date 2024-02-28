Property Transfers Published 8:31 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Property transfers between Feb. 20-23, 2024, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

James Gray to Jeffrey South, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Mark and Jessica Berger to Vanessa Charlot, Lot 63, Rhett’s Place, Twelve Oaks Subdivision.

Michael Kirkpatrick et al. to Sherrie Lynn Mason, Lot T10, Southpointe Subdivision.

Stephen Roybal to NEH Holdings, LLC, Lot 39, Edgewood Subdivision.

Wilson and Allison Netterville to David Fitzgibbon, A 10.81-acre parcel in Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

James Thomas to Stacey Hollingsworth, Lot 6, Gumtree Subdivision.

Baseline Asset Management Corp. to Arthur and Caroline Walden, Unit 11, Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

Judith Hodge Bowles to Mark Alan Bowles, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Judith Bowles to Roseann Red, A fraction of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.å

Judith Bowles to Sherman Bowles, A fraction of the West Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Judith Bowles to Theresa Lynn Bowles, A fraction of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Jackson 401, LLC to Corey Alger, A fraction of Lots 87 and 91, Oxford.

LT2, LLC to Corey Alger, Lot 96, The Grove at Grand Oaks.

Haywood Lockhart to Nirvana Tea, Inc., A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Richard and Sandra Bolesworth to Hananiah Israel, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, and a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Becot International, Inc. to Thomas Tucker, Units 302 and 1901, The Mark Condominiums.

Thomas Tucker to South Paw Trust, Units 302, 405, and 1901, The Mark Condominiums.

Donna Jean and Steven Sullivan to Noah Sullivan, A parcel in Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

LANDHAT, LLC to Dean Ingram, A parcel in Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

David Vanlandeghem to Albriton Holdings, LLC, A fraction of Lot 411, Oxford.

Timothy Peeples to Kristina Peeples, Lot 389, Wellsgate Subdivision.

Stephens Cox Self-Directed IRA to 2090 Old Taylor Road, LLC, Unit 4A, University Office Park.

Phillip Clark to Zenaida Martinez, A fraction of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Fanton Properties, LLC to Julie Fanton, Units 106 and 107, The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

Annie Lee Stokes to Larry D. Johnson, The Northwest Quarter and Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 4 West, containing 5.9 acres, more or less.

David Sandy to Melanie and Scott Steed, Lot 34 of Graystone Point Subdivision.

Trenton Bullman and Jordan Willmes to Mandy Phillips, Lot 12, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

City of Oxford to Kette Dornbusch, A parcel in Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Albriton Holdings, LLC to LaceyMay Properties, LLC, Unit 1418-A, One Adams Place Condominiums.

Jeff and Leigh Ann Wills to Andrew and Robyn Rhoden, Unit 1004, The Mill of Oxford Condominiums, Phase VII, a fraction of Lot 1, Oxford Farms Subdivision, Phase V.

Akumal, LLC to William E. Reynolds, Lot 36 of Oakshire Park Subdivision.

Full Circle Holdings, LLC to William and Ann Carter, Unit 12 of The Cottages at Woodson Ridge Farms Condominiums.

Charles and Kara Cook to Hugh and Judith Potts, Lot 256, Wellsgate Subdivision.

The Trentice Imbler Revocable Fund to Chris and Jennifer Mathison, Unit 35, Jackson Square Condominiums.

Princess Hoka Properties, LLC to Wallace and Paige Carter, Lot 86 of The Lamar Subdivision.