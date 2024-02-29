Ole Miss Baseball continues to roll in win over Missouri State Published 4:18 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

The runs continued to pile up Wednesday night as Ole Miss Baseball (6-4) scored 12 or more runs for the fourth-straight game, beating Missouri State 12-3.

The Rebels have now scored 61 total runs over their last four games, their largest four-game total since 2008 when they scored 66 runs against Minnesota and Northwestern State. They are outscoring opponents 61-13 during that stretch.

Treyson Hughes led the Rebels offensively, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Brayden Randle went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk in what was just his second-career start. Jackson Ross pushed his hitting streak to six games, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Six different pitchers combined to give up zero earned runs out of the Ole Miss bullpen, led by Austin Simmons . Simmons worked two innings allowing just one hit, striking out three, and picking up his first-career win. Josh Mallitz , Mason Nichols and Liam Doyle each worked an inning with Mallitz and Doyle striking out two and Nichols punching out three.

After two complete innings, the Rebels found themselves in a 2-0 hole but quickly loaded the bases in the third with two walks and a hit by pitch. Ross started the scoring with a two-RBI double down the left field line, scoring Randle and Ethan Groff . Two batters later Ethan Lege doubled, bringing home Ross and Andrew Fischer to make it 4-2.

The teams traded unearned runs in the fourth inning and Ole Miss added two more to lead it 7-3 by the end of the seventh.

Ole Miss put up another crooked number in the eighth, scoring five runs on just three hits. Randle opened the inning with a triple and scored on a Groff RBI-single. Groff stole both second and third base while Ross and Drew Markle worked walks to load the bases.

A wild pitch allowed Groff to score, and a Bears’ error kept the inning alive for Hughes who drove in two more runs to push the lead to 12-3.

Doyle worked a one-two-three inning to close out the win.

Ole Miss will host the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend for a three-game set starting Friday.