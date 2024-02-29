Ole Miss Baseball continues to roll in win over Missouri State
Published 4:18 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024
The runs continued to pile up Wednesday night as Ole Miss Baseball (6-4) scored 12 or more runs for the fourth-straight game, beating Missouri State 12-3.
The Rebels have now scored 61 total runs over their last four games, their largest four-game total since 2008 when they scored 66 runs against Minnesota and Northwestern State. They are outscoring opponents 61-13 during that stretch.
Treyson Hughes led the Rebels offensively, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Brayden Randle went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk in what was just his second-career start. Jackson Ross pushed his hitting streak to six games, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Email newsletter signup
Six different pitchers combined to give up zero earned runs out of the Ole Miss bullpen, led by Austin Simmons. Simmons worked two innings allowing just one hit, striking out three, and picking up his first-career win. Josh Mallitz, Mason Nichols and Liam Doyle each worked an inning with Mallitz and Doyle striking out two and Nichols punching out three.
After two complete innings, the Rebels found themselves in a 2-0 hole but quickly loaded the bases in the third with two walks and a hit by pitch. Ross started the scoring with a two-RBI double down the left field line, scoring Randle and Ethan Groff. Two batters later Ethan Lege doubled, bringing home Ross and Andrew Fischer to make it 4-2.
The teams traded unearned runs in the fourth inning and Ole Miss added two more to lead it 7-3 by the end of the seventh.
Ole Miss put up another crooked number in the eighth, scoring five runs on just three hits. Randle opened the inning with a triple and scored on a Groff RBI-single. Groff stole both second and third base while Ross and Drew Markle worked walks to load the bases.
A wild pitch allowed Groff to score, and a Bears’ error kept the inning alive for Hughes who drove in two more runs to push the lead to 12-3.
Doyle worked a one-two-three inning to close out the win.
Ole Miss will host the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend for a three-game set starting Friday.