Ole Miss honors 60th anniversary of ‘Freedom Summer’ Published 3:53 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

A week dedicated to honoring the 60th anniversary of the “Mississippi Freedom Summer” features guest speakers, documentaries and a field trip to Philadelphia, Miss.

The Division of Diversity and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi is hosting its week-long voting summit honoring the 60th anniversary of Mississippi Freedom Summer during the week of March 19-23.

The week-long event features activities and events surrounding the Mississippi Freedom Summer, including documentaries, guest speakers, and a trivia night to engage and educate students and members of the North Mississippi community on the historical context and importance of Mississippi Freedom Summer, which took place during the summer of 1964. The week concludes with a field trip to the home of “Freedom Summer,” Philadelphia.

Email newsletter signup

“This year’s Voting Summit seeks to educate, inspire, and inform the LOU community on the 60th anniversary of Mississippi Freedom Summer and lessons learned today,” said William Teer, assistant director of student leadership programs, at the University of Mississippi. “We welcome all community members to join us in commemorating the legacy of Freedom Summer.”

The Division of Diversity and Community Engagement supports the mission of UM by “transforming people, institutions and communities through partnership, access and engagement that fosters belonging, enriches learning and development, enhances research, and creates equitable opportunities for all.”

For more information about the summit, visit https://olemiss.givepulse.com/event/433100-2024-Voting-Summit or contact William Teer.