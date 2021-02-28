College Hoops 2021

-
Sports
No. 1 Ole Miss splits doubleheader, drops series to UCF
2021 EAGLE ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM: Lafayette’s Perkins’ search for confidence leads to POY Honor
No. 1 Ole Miss sees 20-game win streak snapped in loss to UCF
Oxford basketball swept out of 6A playoffs by Tupelo
Oxford boys rout South Panola to open 6A playoffs
Friends2Follow
Crime
Business
-
Special Sections
Trending News
Beef recall 2018 states include Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana; tacos, fajita meat impacted
What time is kickoff for Super Bowl 2018 today? Halftime show time, peformers
Super Bowl 2018 prediction, latest betting odds: Eagles will cover against Patriots
National Championship prediction, point spread: Why Alabama will win the 2018 college football title
When is the Super Bowl 2018 (52)? date, kickoff time, TV channel; complete NFL playoff schedule
Polls
-
-
Lifestyle
Education
University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester
Oxford School District honors Administrator and Teacher of the Year
Two Oxford High students named Presidential Scholar award candidates
Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases
University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020
-