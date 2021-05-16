It is no secret that Oxford is on the map for the richness of its food scene that includes award winning restaurants, celebrated chefs and a diversity of food than spans the globe and back.

The idea for The Oxford Food Trail started as a way to help restaurants after the year they had dealing with the pandemic. The Oxford Food Trail is a celebration of the food that is at our doorstep and a banner to welcome visitors and residents to explore the food that is distinctly Oxford. We need to get the word out that Oxford restaurants are open!

Stops on The Oxford Food Trail include classic southern dishes, farm to table cuisine, some of the south’s best barbecue, gourmet delights, vibrant venues for dining and creative cocktails that befit a town whose cheer is Hotty Toddy. It’s one of the most vibrant food cities in the Southeast, and we want the word to spread wider as people begin to travel and explore.

For residents, many of the spots on the trail are much loved and often visited. Other restaurants are new or places you have missed in the past. Like any trail, it is about the journey as you work your way through the full array of food offerings and develop your palate and appreciation for what we have in our backyard. See you on the Trail!

Big Bad Breakfast

The brainchild of James Beard award-winning chef John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast gives the proper respect to “the most important meal of the day.” Enjoy Big Bad Breakfast staples such as custom-created meats, fresh biscuits and preserves, locally roasted coffee and some of the best cocktails you’ll find anywhere. Whether it’s the house-cured Tabasco/Brown Sugar Bacon or the Anson Mills Steel Cut Oatmeal, you’ll be talking about coming back before you’ve left the table.

They wear their “Big Bad” name as a badge of honor and take special pride in serving all your Southern favorites with the creativity and technique that only a skilled, world-renowned chef can bring to the table.

719 N Lamar Blvd

Oxford, MS

(662) 236-2666

bigbadbreakfast.com

Bouré

Housed in the old Leslie’s Drug Store and Downtown Grill building, the newly renovated space is home to the “Up-scale Down-home” fare of Bouré. Decidedly Creole in its overall scope, the restaurant isn’t easily labeled. A bustling casual dining room, attentive service and an outstanding menu elevate Bouré to something greater than just another college joint. Bouré is for everyone from a college date night to a special dinner with the family. Once you arrive, head upstairs to sample Bouré’s inventive cocktail offerings – and one of the best balcony views on the Oxford Square.

110 Courthouse Square

Oxford, MS

(662) 234-1968

citygroceryonline.com/boure