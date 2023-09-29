Senior Resource Guide 2023-2024

This is a guide to businesses and services that serve seniors in Oxford and Lafayette County, MS. Look for our hard copy version in October 2023. We have verified businesses at the time of publication, but if you see anything that needs to be updated contact info@oxfordeagle.com.

ASSISTED LIVING

Elison Assisted Living of Oxford

100 Azalea Dr

Oxford, MS 38655

(662) 967-4163

elisonoxford.com

The Pinnacle of Oxford

1488 Belk Blvd

Oxford, MS 38655

(662) 234-8244

https://www.thepinnacleofoxford.com/

HOSPITAL

Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi

1101 Belk Blvd

Oxford, MS 38655

662-636-1196

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/north-mississippi/services

HOME CARE SERVICES

Baptist Home Care and Hospice

310 Enterprise Dr Suite A

Oxford, MS 38655

662-550-4170

https://lhcgroup.com/locations/baptist-home-care-and-hospice-of-oxford/

Enhabit Hospice

2714 W Oxford Loop Suite 167

Oxford, MS 38655

662-238-7771

https://www.ehab.com/

Home Instead

428 N Lamar Blvd Suite 114

Oxford, MS 38655

662-238-3340

https://www.homeinstead.com/location/677

Lotts of Care

304 Heritage Dr

Oxford, MS 38655

662-414-6589

https://lottsof.care/

Oxford Health Care Associates

2716 W Oxford Loop

Oxford, MS 38655

662-715-3335

www.nmphc.org

Providence Companion Care

317 Heritage Dr

Oxford, MS 38655

662-234-0100

Safe and Sound Senior Home Care

1603 University Ave,

Oxford, MS 38655

855-463-1223

https://safeandsoundhomecare.com/

Turning Point Home Health Inc

1415 University Ave, Suite F

Oxford, MS 38655

662-371-1714

www.turningpointhomehealthinc.com

AGENCIES

Adult Protective Services

About: The Division Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) has a mission to assist aging and vulnerable adults, their families, and caregivers in achieving healthy, safe, and independent lifestyles, through advocacy, protection, education, and stewardship of public resources.

72, South F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Rollings Woods, Lafayette County, Mississippi, 38655,

Communicare

About: Communicare is the community mental health center serving the Northern Central counties of Mississippi, including Calhoun, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate, and Yalobusha.



Oxford, Ms 38655

662-234-7521 152 Highway 7 SouthOxford, Ms 38655

Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging

About: The Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging (AAA) administers Older Americans Act programs, Social Services Block Grant programs, and other special grants from time to time for the purpose of providing social and nutrition services to aging individuals to help them maintain their independence. The AAA is responsible for developing and assisting community-based services that sustain, enhance, and promote the continuation of independence within a rural community setting. While some of the services are provided “in-house” by Three Rivers staff, some of the programs are contracted to service provider agencies.

Post Office Box 690

Pontotoc, MS 38863

662-489-2415

www.trpdd.com/aging

United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County

440 N Lamar Blvd #5

Oxford, MS 38655

(662) 236-4265

https://www.uwoxfordms.org/