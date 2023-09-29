Senior Resource Guide 2023-2024
This is a guide to businesses and services that serve seniors in Oxford and Lafayette County, MS. Look for our hard copy version in October 2023. We have verified businesses at the time of publication, but if you see anything that needs to be updated contact info@oxfordeagle.com.
ASSISTED LIVING
Elison Assisted Living of Oxford
100 Azalea Dr
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 967-4163
The Pinnacle of Oxford
1488 Belk Blvd
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 234-8244
https://www.thepinnacleofoxford.com/
HOSPITAL
Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi
1101 Belk Blvd
Oxford, MS 38655
https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/north-mississippi/services
HOME CARE SERVICES
Baptist Home Care and Hospice
310 Enterprise Dr Suite A
Oxford, MS 38655
662-550-4170
https://lhcgroup.com/locations/baptist-home-care-and-hospice-of-oxford/
Enhabit Hospice
2714 W Oxford Loop Suite 167
Oxford, MS 38655
662-238-7771
Home Instead
428 N Lamar Blvd Suite 114
Oxford, MS 38655
662-238-3340
https://www.homeinstead.com/location/677
Lotts of Care
304 Heritage Dr
Oxford, MS 38655
662-414-6589
Oxford Health Care Associates
2716 W Oxford Loop
Oxford, MS 38655
662-715-3335
Providence Companion Care
317 Heritage Dr
Oxford, MS 38655
662-234-0100
Safe and Sound Senior Home Care
1603 University Ave,
Oxford, MS 38655
855-463-1223
https://safeandsoundhomecare.com/
Turning Point Home Health Inc
1415 University Ave, Suite F
Oxford, MS 38655
662-371-1714
www.turningpointhomehealthinc.com
AGENCIES
Adult Protective Services
About: The Division Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) has a mission to assist aging and vulnerable adults, their families, and caregivers in achieving healthy, safe, and independent lifestyles, through advocacy, protection, education, and stewardship of public resources.
Oxford, Ms 38655
662-234-7521
Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging
About: The Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging (AAA) administers Older Americans Act programs, Social Services Block Grant programs, and other special grants from time to time for the purpose of providing social and nutrition services to aging individuals to help them maintain their independence. The AAA is responsible for developing and assisting community-based services that sustain, enhance, and promote the continuation of independence within a rural community setting. While some of the services are provided “in-house” by Three Rivers staff, some of the programs are contracted to service provider agencies.
Post Office Box 690
Pontotoc, MS 38863
662-489-2415
United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County
440 N Lamar Blvd #5
Oxford, MS 38655