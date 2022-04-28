Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Business
Opinion
Sports
Obituaries
Best of Oxford
Lifestyle
Special Sections
Oxford Town
Records
Classifieds
Public Notices
E-Edition
Services
About Us
Policies
Special subscription offer
More
Oxford High School Nationally Ranked, Top in College Curriculum
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 21 to April 26
Frances “Frankie” Ward
Herman H. “Butch” Faust, Jr
Print Article
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Lifestyle
Oxford Town
Photos
Classifieds
E-Edition
Small Business
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Photo
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletter
Copyright
© 2022, The Oxford Eagle
Loading Comments...
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.
You must be logged in to post a comment.