Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
Lifestyle
Special Sections
Oxford Town
Records
Classifieds
E-Edition
Services
About Us
Policies
test page voting phase
More
Ole Miss bounces back from sweep to take two out of three against Kentucky
Oxford sweeps Starkville to improve to 4-2 in district play
Big weekend extends Lafayette’s win streak to eight games
Don’t undermine scientific discovery — ever, but especially now
Print Article
Friends2Follow
Special Sections
Polls
How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?
Love it! Want it all year
Not a fan! Let's make Standard time the standard
Doesn't matter to me! I'm always running on my on time
View Results
Loading ...
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Lifestyle
Oxford Town
Photos
Classifieds
E-Edition
Small Business
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Photo
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletter
Copyright
© 2022, The Oxford Eagle
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.