September 4, 2020

Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:54 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday.

The sheriff’s department responded to a shots fired call in the College Hill area and upon arrival discovered one victim was deceased.

A person of interest is in custody, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. They are not releasing any names or address where the incident took place due to it still being an active investigation.

This is a developing story.

