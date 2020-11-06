Ole Miss men’s basketball announces SEC schedule

Earlier this week, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team announced their non-conference schedule, starting with the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic on Thanksgiving week.

On Friday, the Rebels rounded out their entire 2020-21 schedule with the announcement of their Southeastern Conference slate.

The Rebels will once again open SEC play on the road with a trip to Tuscaloosa on Dec. 29 to take on Alabama. Other SEC road games for the Rebels include Florida (Jan. 12), Mississippi State (Jan. 19), Arkansas (Jan. 27), Georgia (Jan. 30), Auburn (Feb. 6), South Carolina (Feb. 13), Missouri (Feb. 23) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 27).

Ole Miss will open up their SEC home slate against Auburn on Jan. 6. Other home games include South Carolina (Jan. 9), Georgia (Jan. 16), Texas A&M (Jan. 23), Tennessee (Feb. 2), Missouri (Feb. 10), LSU (Feb. 17), Mississippi State (Feb. 20) and end the regular season against Kentucky on March 2.

Due to COVID-19 measures in place, capacity at The Pavilion is expected to start at 25 percent. The attendance plan for the 2020-21 Ole Miss basketball games will be announced next week, according to the school, and will include tickets, parking and safety regulations.

Times for all of Ole Miss’s games and television information will be announced at a later date. The Rebels begin their season against Central Arkansas on Nov. 25.