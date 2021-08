This Week in Prep Sports (Aug. 23-28)

LAFAYETTE

Tuesday (Aug. 24)

Volleyball vs. Hickory Flat (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.)

Thursday (Aug. 26)

Volleyball vs. Water Valley (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.)

Friday (Aug. 27)

Football vs. Tupelo, 7 p.m.

OXFORD

Tuesday (Aug. 24)

Volleyball vs. Starkville* (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.)

Thursday (Aug. 26)

Swimming at Tunica Invitational Meet

Volleyball at Belmont for tri-match (Belmont at 5 p.m.; Alcorn Central at 6 p.m.)

Friday (Aug. 27)

Football vs. Brandon, 7 p.m.

WATER VALLEY

Tuesday (Aug. 24)

Volleyball vs. Senatobia (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.)

Thursday (Aug. 26)

Volleyball at Lafayette (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.)

Friday (Aug. 27)

Football at Independence, 7 p.m.

Regents School of Oxford

Tuesday (Aug 24)

Volleyball at North Pontotoc (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.)

Thursday (Aug. 26)

Volleyball at West Memphis Christian (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.)