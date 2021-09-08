Lowery Wayne Self, 76, passed away suddenly at his home in Cruger on Friday, September 3, 2021. Memorial services are 6 P.M. Tuesday, September 7 at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with Rev. Al Different and Rev. Bob Self officiating. Visitation is from 5-6 P.M. prior to the service. Due to the recent increase in Covid19 cases in the area, the family respectfully requests the strict use of masks or appropriate face coverings during the visitation and service.

Wayne was born in Holmes County to George and Georgia Self. He was a member of Cruger Baptist Church and was retired from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Wayne served the people of Mississippi over 29 years as a devoted wildlife conservation officer. One of the best all- around outdoorsman the state of Mississippi ever produced and a long time hunting guide, he guided the likes of Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia and baseball great Chipper Jones. He was also inducted into the Mississippi Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2017 at the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Museum in Leland. Wayne had also served as a fireman for the city of Greenwood. He was an avid hunter who would travel to Kansas to hunt Turkey and Socorro NM to hunt Antelope. His favorite times were spent at hunting camps with his buddies and was known as a good story teller.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Gail Ryals Self, a daughter, Stevi Self of Oxford; a brother, Robert Self of Enid; three grandchildren, Riley Woolworth of Kansas City, MO, Raina Woolworth of Missoula, MT, and Jaden Woolworth of Hattiesburg; a sister-in-law, Frances Self of Greenwood and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Cruger Baptist Church, 14538 Main St., Cruger, MS 38924; the MS Wildlife Heritage Museum, 304 N. Broad St., Leland, MS 38756, or Charity of donor’s choice.

Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh) is in charge of arrangements.