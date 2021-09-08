State sees a decline in the average of COVID cases, hospitalizations

The Mississippi State Department of Health released data showing the state’s 7-day average of new COVID cases and hospitalizations are on a downtrend.

The MSDH is reporting 1,934 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 102 deaths, and 132 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state totals have increased to 455,282 cases and 8,787 deaths and 1,203,290 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has 38 new cases and one new death. There have been no reports of LTC facility outbreaks or facility deaths. The county now has a total of 7,770 cases, 132 deaths and 192 LTC facility outbreaks.

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted a chart showing a noticeable downward movement in the week’s average of hospital admissions and cases in the state after a big spike in August.

“Light at the end of the tunnel?” Dobbs said. “Please stay safe. Health system still overburdened. And sadly, many more will die unnecessarily.”

While the state is taking a downturn, cases in Lafayette County are increasing and could be compared with numbers reported in early August. The county averages 40 cases per day, a 46 percent increase from the average two weeks ago.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 1 in 7 residents have been infected, a total of 7,770 reported cases.

The University of Mississippi is combating the increase within the area by opening Pfizer vaccine clinics to the public throughout the fall semester.

All clinics are walk-up with no appointment needed and will be held in the East Ballroom of the Paul B. Johnson Commons. Vaccines are free and available to everyone 12 and older.

Upcoming clinics are set for Wednesdays through the end of September and Tuesdays in October and November.

For more information, call the Health Center Pharmacy at 662-915-5279.

More information about pre-vaccination paperwork, off-campus vaccination sites and other vaccination questions is on the university’s vaccination webpage, https://coronavirus.olemiss. edu/vaccination/. For questions, email c19@olemiss.edu.