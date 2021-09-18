Water Valley holds off Calhoun City

Published 8:56 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

By Jacob Palmer

CALHOUN CITY – Water Valley used a bend not break attitude to defeat the Calhoun City Wildcats 21-20 on Friday night. The win was the first win over Calhoun City since the 2018 season.

The Water Valley (3-1) defense opened the game with a fumble recovery by Que Carothers on the Wildcats opening possession. Carothers would score on a 5-yard run a few plays later for the Blue Devils only points of the first half. The Wildcats defense would force a fumble the next Blue Devil drive in the red zone.

The Wildcats would later score on a 10-yard keeper to take the lead 8-6. The Wildcats added a second score on a tipped 23-yard pass to make the score 14-6. The Wildcats would play keep away from the Blue Devils by running the clock on offense for the rest of the half.

“They had a great game plan by controlling the football in the first half. Credit to them, they saw us run 100 something plays last week and created a great plan,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.

In the second half, the Blue Devils found a way. The Blue Devil defense played big in the second half with a big sack from Jamalachi Jones and big stops from Ky Cooke to shut down the Wildcat offense. The Blue Devils would open the second half with CJ Telford scoring on a 1-yard run. A 43-yard catch set up the play by Marion Morgan.

Morgan would catch the 2 point conversion from Telford to tie the game at 14-14. The Wildcats would answer back in the fourth quarter with a touchdown on a 9-yard keeper by the quarterback to make the score 20-14. The Blue Devils would have a little luck and grit when

Sasa Freeman caught a tipped pass in the fourth quarter and took it to the 14-yard line for a 48 yard gain. Carothers would score his second touchdown of the night a few plays later on a 5-yard scamper.

The Blue Devil defense turned up the pressure on the Wildcats and forced them to a three and out to seal the game for the Blue Devils.

“I’m proud of our guys, Calhoun City is a good team, it’s a great win, and they are a really good football program,” Embry said. “We played with great effort and fight, but we just didn&#39;t play clean, and we have to work on that.

Water Valley will return to action next week as they travel to region 3-3A opponent Winona(3-0). The Tigers won last year’s matchup 36-14. Kickoff is set at 7PM.

