Winona takes advantage of Water Valley’s mistakes in win

WINONA- Water Valley came into Friday’s game looking to knock off Winona, one of the top teams in 3A. Winona took advantage of the Blue Devils miscues and penalties on offense to put the game away and win 35-14.

“We just have to learn to win, I hope we learn soon because we can be a really good football team,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.

The Blue Devils (3-2) had a great opening possession as Que Carothers opened the game with a 67-yard touchdown run. Winona (5-0) would answer back with a drive that ended in a Deriun Townsend touchdown to tie the game.

The Blue Devil offense struggled in the first half, missing assignments and turning the ball over. The Tigers would score a touchdown on a QB keeper to take the lead 14-7 after the PAT.

The Blue Devil defense would wake up after the second touchdown to keep the Tigers off the board and force a turnover to lead to a 33-yard Touchdown from CJ Telford to Marion Morgan to tie the game going into the half.

“Tonight was not good. We can’t play four quarters, and we are not disciplined enough to play four quarters right now,” said Embry.

The Water Valley defense would come out of the half strong as Jamerious Jenkins picked up a sack, and Ky Cooke and Will Sanford combined for a sack to force the Tigers to a three and out. The offense could not get going in the second half as the Blue Devils had ten penalties on offense and snapping issues all night, leading to two fumbles in the second half.

The Tigers would take advantage of these miscues by the Blue Devil offense and use their bell-cow running back to put the game away for the Tigers as he scored two touchdowns in the second half on a 51-yard run and 61-yard run. The highlight of the second half was a 15 yard run by Jonathan Love.

“Penalties killed us. There is a saying in our locker room, ‘THe Will to prepare to win is more important than the will to win,’ and that describes us great right now; we just have to learn to win,” said Embry.

Water Valley will return to action after the bye week on Oct. 8 to start Region 1-3A play as they host the Mantatchie Mustangs (4-0).