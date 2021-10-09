Water Valley runs past Mantatchie to open region play

Water Valley came into Friday’s game looking to bounce back after the bye week and make a statement in Region 1-3A. The Blue Devils would use a rushing attack that would run for 400 yards tonight to defeat Mantachie 49-14.

The Water Valley (4-2, 1-0 Region 1-3A) would have trouble defending the Mantachie offense during the game because of the system the Mustangs run. The Mustangs run a triple-option offense that makes the defense have to play fundamentally sound and can be hard to prepare against, but it was the Blue Devil rushing attack that would have the last laugh.

“Give them credit. Mantachie has an offensive scheme, and they run it very well. We can’t prepare against that in practice and I am proud of the way the defense played tonight, “said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.

The Water Valley defense bent all game, but did not break. The Blue Devils forced the Mustangs into two turnover on downs on their own 10-yard line and one-yard line in the first half. On the first stop, Jaden Morgan recovered a Mustang fumble to prevent a touchdown. He also would open the game up on the offensive side with a 70-yard run. Morgan would punch it in two plays later on a two-yard touchdown run.

The Blue Devils offense would run wild on the Mustang defense as they ran for 240 yards in the first half. Morgan would add another score on a 14 yard to make it 14-0 after the PAT. Marion Morgan would blow the game open with a 31-yard touchdown to make the score 21-0. Mantachie would score to close the half to make it 21-7.

“You look up, and it was a close game in the second half, and you are worried about it slipping, but they settled down and got better,” said Embry

In the second half, Water Valley picked up right where they left off as they opened up the half with a 43 yard run by Jaden Morgan. The Blue Devils would rush for two more touchdowns as Jonathan Love would rush for a 21 yard and one-yard score.

The Blue Devil defense would close the night and put their stamp on the game with a big man touchdown by Aulton Phillips after Ky Cooke forced a fumble after a muffed punt by the Mustangs punter. Jonathan Love would finish with 109 yards rushing, and Jaden Morgan would finish with 179 yards rushing for Water Valley.

Water Valley will continue region play next week as they travel to Kossuth (5-2, 2-0 Region 1-3A). The last time these two teams met was in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Water Valley defeated Kossuth 55-12.