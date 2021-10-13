Mississippi works to offer driver’s license, vaccine card in digital form

Mississippi is developing a way for people to have their driver’s license, vaccination card and other state-issued documents available in a smartphone wallet, Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell said Tuesday.

He said the digital driver’s license, or mobile ID, could be available as soon as November. Tindell said people would have the option of an electronic driver’s license or sticking with a plastic card.

During traffic stops, officers could get information more quickly by getting access to an electronic license, the commissioner said. Other documents — including hunting and fishing licenses — could be added later, he said.

Louisiana has had a driver’s license app since 2018, and officials announced in May that residents could save their COVID-19 vaccination information in the LA Wallet app.

Music venues, like the Lyric Oxford and Proud Larry’s, require proof of vaccination or a recent, negative vaccine test for all of their ticketed events.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 719 more cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths, and 56 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 496,851 cases and 9,900 deaths, and 1,341,499 persons have been fully vaccinated.