This Week in Prep Sports (Oct. 18-23)

LAFAYETTE

Tuesday (Oct. 19)

Volleyball vs. Lake Cormorant, Class 5A North Half championship, 6 p.m.

Friday (Oct. 22)

Football at Cleveland Central*, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 23)

Boys basketball at Hernando, Hernando Jamboree, 9:20 a.m.

Boys basketball vs. Center Hill, Hernando Jamboree, 10:30 a.m.

Cross Country at Senatobia meet, 9 a.m.

Swimming at state championships, at Tupelo, all day

OXFORD

Tuesday (Oct. 19)

Volleyball vs. Madison Central, Class 6A North Half championship, 6 p.m.

Friday (Oct. 22)

Football at Starkville*, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 23)

Cross Country at Senatobia meet

Swimming at state championships, at Tupelo, all day

WATER VALLEY

Friday (Oct. 22)

Football vs. Booneville*, 7 p.m.