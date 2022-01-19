New city rideshare ordinance begins tonight

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Maya Martin

The city of Oxford’s new rideshare ordinance encompassing taxis and rideshare vehicles begins tonight at 9 PM.

In order to promote the health, safety, and welfare of Oxford citizens and visitors, the Board of Alderman unanimously approved an ordinance amending Chapters 118, Sections 19, 22, 23, and 25, and added section 33, Designated Downtown Pickup Location, to the Vehicles for Hire Ordinance on December 7, 2021.

The new policy will affect all taxi cab companies and private rideshare companies that operate in the downtown area seven days a week from 9 PM to 3 AM.

Designated drivers, a driver who abstains from alcohol in order to drive others safely, are strongly encouraged, but not required to use the pickup locations. The policy is designed to promote the safety of riders, reduce congestion, and allow for a more pedestrian-oriented downtown area.

Riders are considered anyone using rideshare, cab, or designated driver to leave the downtown area. Drivers are classified as any drivers of rideshare companies, cab companies, and designated drivers. 

Designated pickup spaces will be clearly marked with signage. Waiting spaces will be placed in well-lit, surveilled areas.

Designated Pickup Locations

NORTH PICKUP LOCATION 

City Parking Garage 

WEST PICKUP LOCATION 

Harrison Avenue 

EAST PICKUP LOCATION 

South 14th Street 

